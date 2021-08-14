Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 262 Shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 2.14% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of SZNE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 5,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24.

