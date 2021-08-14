Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $564.25

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $564.25 and last traded at $556.26, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $548.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total transaction of $8,219,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,190,218. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.