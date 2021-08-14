Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

