Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

VWDRY opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

