Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USOI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter.

USOI opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%.

