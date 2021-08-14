Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Plans Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of USOI stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

