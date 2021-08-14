Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases £175.36 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,768 ($114.55) per share, for a total transaction of £175.36 ($229.11).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 9,018 ($117.82) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,756.24. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 5,770 ($75.39) and a one year high of GBX 9,020 ($117.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £12.58 billion and a PE ratio of 49.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

