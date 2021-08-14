CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of CAPL opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

