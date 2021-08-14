Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Up 13.3% This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $5.20 million and $8,946.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

