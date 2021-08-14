Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.15 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $402,271.41 and approximately $377.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

