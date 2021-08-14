CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $917,057.67 and $200,684.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00138571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,799.98 or 1.00002255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00874384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,564,349 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.