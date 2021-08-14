CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$17.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$17.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.45 and a one year high of C$17.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.69%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

