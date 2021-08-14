Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,165 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

