Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 224.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 30.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Noah by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Noah by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

