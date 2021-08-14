Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $408,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $233.30 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

