Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $92.23 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,844.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

