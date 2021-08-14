Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 510,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3,417.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

