Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,203 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 32.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 442,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

