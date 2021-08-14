Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.30 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

