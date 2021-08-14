CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Up 440.0% in July

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,114.37% and a negative return on equity of 155.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

