Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,960,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

