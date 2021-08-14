CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.15.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.94. 1,245,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

