CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.15.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.94. 1,245,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

