CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.63 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

