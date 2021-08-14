CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CBAY opened at $3.63 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.