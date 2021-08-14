Cyren (CYRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) is scheduled to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

Shares of CYRN stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. Cyren has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Cyren news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of Cyren stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

