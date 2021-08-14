D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $182,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $352,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,256,000.

OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

