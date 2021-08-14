D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 10,577 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Liquidia worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

