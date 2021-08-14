D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 67,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $328.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.