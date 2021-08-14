D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $185,000 Stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProSight Global by 132.7% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.