D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $210,000 Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 98.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

COLD opened at $37.03 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders sold 46,792 shares of company stock worth $1,777,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

