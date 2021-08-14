D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRH Medical were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRHM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CRH Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $285.76 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

