D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,305 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.