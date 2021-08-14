DA Davidson Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $35.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GO. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 126.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,017,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 199,506 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 256.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

