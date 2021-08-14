DA Davidson Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $35.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GO. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.
Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69.
In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 126.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 885,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,017,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 199,506 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 256.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
