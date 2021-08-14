Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Neutral

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP opened at $166.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

