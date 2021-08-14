Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.