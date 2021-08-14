Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $56.55 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
