Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $35,167,755.84 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Datadog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Datadog by 34.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 77.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Datadog by 18.5% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

