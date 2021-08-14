Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $135.49. 5,561,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,547. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,208 shares of company stock valued at $117,577,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

