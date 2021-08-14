DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $289,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

