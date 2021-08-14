DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 520.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

