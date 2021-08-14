DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $362.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

