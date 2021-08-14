DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $50,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.