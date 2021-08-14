DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 2,515 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,528,000 after purchasing an additional 466,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Truist boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $110.88 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

