DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in argenx by 87.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 45.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $311.01 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

