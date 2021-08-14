Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.87). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

DBTX stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

