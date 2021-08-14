Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.73

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 4099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

