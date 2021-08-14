Deliveroo’s (DROOF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $4.95 on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

