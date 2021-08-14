Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €185.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.89 ($191.64).

DHER stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €118.50. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

