Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

DAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

