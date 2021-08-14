Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

WDO opened at C$12.93 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

