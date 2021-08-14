Desjardins Increases Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$4.00

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

ALYA stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

